BREAKING: Kirk Shrum is Visalia Unified School District's new superintendent

Kirk Shrum

After months of searching for a new superintendent, Visalia Unified has finally appointed its next leader.

Visalia's school board announced it appointed Kirk Shrum to serve as the district's superintendent at Tuesday night's meeting.

Shrum has over 25 years of experience in education and administration. He currently works as the chief school leadership officer at Henry County Schools in Georgia.

Before taking on his current leadership role, Shrum worked as an area executive director for five years at the Central Learning Center, located in Springfield, and was a principal for two years at Manning Oaks Elementary School in Georgia, according to his LinkedIn.

Shrum earned a Master of Arts degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University Cookeville and a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

He was most recently a finalist for the superintendent gig in his hometown of Knox County, Tennessee.

"Kirk Shrum pulled himself out of the process... He wouldn't tell Knox News why he removed himself from consideration, but said he was “immensely grateful to the (Tennessee School Boards Association) and Knox County Board for being chosen as a finalist.”

Knox News is a sister paper to the Visalia Times-Delta.

Shrum was also a finalist last month to serve as the superintendent of Cincinnati Public Schools.

The search for a new superintendent was announced after former superintendent Tamara Ravalín announced her retirement after 40 years in education.

The Visalia Unified School Board approved a superintendent search agreement with the Tulare County Office of Education during its Aug. 10 board meeting.

While the district searched for a permanent superintendent over the last few months, Doug Cardoza, VUSD assistant superintendent of student services, took over as interim superintendent on Sep. 1.

He didn't apply for the job despite several top VUSD administrators asking him to consider the job.

Story continues

The public begged the board to make the search open to the public. The board, instead, made the decision behind closed doors.

Tim Hire, Tulare County Office of Education superintendent of schools, led the process.

A survey was sent out to students, teachers and community members in September about the qualifications and traits they wanted to see in the next VUSD leader.

The survey closed on Sep. 17, and the results were shared during a Visalia Unified board meeting on Oct. 12.

More than 1,400 community members responded to the survey. Around 60% of respondents were parents, and around 25% of the responses received were from staff members.

Board members unanimously approved the following Superintendent Profile, created from community feedback:

"The ideal candidate to be the next VUSD Superintendent will have a proven record of successful leadership of a K‐12 district including academic success, providing a safe learning/working environment, fiscal responsibility, facility maintenance and development, cultivating positive district culture and implementing a clear vision for the district. The successful candidate will have consistently demonstrated honesty, trustworthiness, and ethical behaviors throughout their career. VUSD desires a leader with strong communication and problem‐solving skills accompanied with collaborative, approachable, student‐centered, accountable personal core values and who desires to lead the district and community for many years. A Master’s Degree in Education is required as well as a career path that includes teaching, site level and district level leadership. A minimum of 10 years of education experience and 5 years of district level leadership is also required. Leadership in a district with at least 7,000 ADA is preferred. VUSD is offering a competitive salary and benefit package that includes an additional stipend for a Doctoral Degree."

Participants also said they preferred their next superintendent to have a connection to the Central Valley, Hire said.

The opening was advertised about a week later. Hire said he could not confirm the number of applicants who applied for the job.

Candidate interviews were held on Feb. 4 and 5 during a closed session, while reference checks and contract negotiations occurred between Feb. 15 through Feb. 25, according to the superintendent search timeline.

"Following a rigorous nationwide search, Superintendent Hire brought forth the top candidates for the Board of Trustees to consider," said Kim Batty, Visalia Unified spokesperson. "Shrum was selected by the Board as the top choice for Visalia Unified."

"We strongly feel that Mr. Shrum reflects the qualities and characteristics identified by the community," Board President Juan Guerrero said in a statement. "We look forward to working with him to continue to move the district in a positive direction."

Community members have an opportunity to meet the Shrum from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at VTEC High School. Guerrero will introduce the new superintendent to those in attendance, followed by brief remarks from Shrum.

Shrum will work with Cardoza starting on May 16 before taking on the role fulltime on July 1. His pay in Georgia in 2020 was $153,000. His pay in Visalia has yet to be released.

Lauren Jennings covers education and news for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. Follow her on Twitter @lolojennings. Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Kirk Shrum is Visalia Unified School District's new superintendent