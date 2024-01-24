BREAKING: Man indicted in killing of WVSP Sgt. Corey Maynard

WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) – A Mingo County grand jury has indicted the man accused of killing West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard last year.

Captain R.A. Maddy with the WVSP confirmed to 59News Timothy Kennedy was indicted on a first degree murder charge in the killing of Sgt. Cory Maynard.

The grand jury, which met in Mingo county on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, also indicted Kennedy with two counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer and one count of armed robbery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.