Man shot outside Walmart in Hall County
Police are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart in Hall County.
Gainesville Police say a man was shot in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
An image from the scene shows a crowded parking lot and part of the area taped off by police.
The man was hit in the leg and is stable.
Police took a person of interest into custody.
Investigators say the shooting appears domestic and the people involved knew each other.
Medical personnel also helped a woman who was on the scene but her connection is not clear.
Gainesville Police are asking any witnesses to notify Hall County Dispatch.