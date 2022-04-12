Man shot outside Walmart in Hall County

Police are investigating a shooting outside a Walmart in Hall County.

Gainesville Police say a man was shot in the parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

An image from the scene shows a crowded parking lot and part of the area taped off by police.

The man was hit in the leg and is stable.

Police took a person of interest into custody.

Investigators say the shooting appears domestic and the people involved knew each other.

Medical personnel also helped a woman who was on the scene but her connection is not clear.

Gainesville Police are asking any witnesses to notify Hall County Dispatch.