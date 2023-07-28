Breaking: Marine drill instructor not guilty. To family of dead recruit he said, “I’m sorry”

An eight-person military jury took two hours Friday to find Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley not guilty of negligent homicide and four other counts in the death of Marine recruit Dalton Beals in 2021.

The jury found Smiley guilty of one charge: Violation of a general order that forbids drill instructors from calling recruits names. Smiley called recruits “pig” and “war pigs” and “sweet bacon” during training.

Besides the negligent homicide charge, Smiley was found not guilty of dereliction of duty resulting in death; obstruction of justice; cruelty, oppression or maltreatment of subordinates; and dereliction in the performances of his duties.

As the verdict was read by the foreman, Smiley leaned forward with his head down and hands on the table. His wife, seated behind him in the front row, wept. Smiley became emotional and paused as he read a statement to the court. An attorney placed an arm around his back as he spoke.

Smiley’s comments included a message to the Beals family, “I’m sorry what happened to your son,”If something similar happened to his family, Smiley added, “I wouldn’t know what to do.”

Smiley told the court and the families that being in the Marines came naturally to him because its values lined up with how he was raised. He joined in 2009. But now he plans to move to Wisconsin and be a firefighter and EMS. Smiley’s enlistment had ended but he was on “legal hold” pending the conclusion of his case. The jury was still deliberating his sentence as of 6 p.m.

Immediately after the verdict, Stacie Beveridge Beals, the recruit’s mother, said she was not ready to comment.