MPD stops potential mass shooting event at Yo Gotti concert

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) blocked a possible terroristic threat in the early hours of July 16.

The department arrested a man accused of making threats to take his own life and the lives of those who attended a heavily populated event at the FedExForum Friday night.

Memphis rapper Yo Gotti hosted his annual Birthday Bash event at the venue that same night.

According to police, officers responded just after 2:45 a,m. to the 200 block of South Main Street. for an armed mental consumer.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend.

“Could have been very scary. Thank God for the police,” said a Memphis tourist in town the night of the concert. “They may have saved a life, probably saved several lives.”

Memphis police said Hyman appeared distraught because he and his girlfriend broke up.

Officers were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was ending, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw coming from an event being held at the FedExForum.

“It would have been a tragic event had that happened,” said Nikki McIntosh, a Memphis resident who told FOX13 she’s the former director of a domestic unit with the YMCA. “I think it’s deeper than just, ‘this is a broad threat’, ‘this might or might not happen.’ “Nothing can ever be taken too lightly.”

According to a release, Hyman was also bleeding from his right hand from being cut from a glass window inside of his apartment.

MPD said Hyman had several weapons inside his apartment and he was arrested and taken for medical treatment and evaluation.

Hyman was charged with Commission of the Act of Terrorism.

FOX13 attempted to contact family members of Hyman at a local home based on records, but no one appeared to be home at the time.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: