Breaking: Netzer acquitted of assault charge

Nov. 10—Was accused of intentionally setting a woman on fire

An Albert Lea man accused of lighting a woman on fire inside an Albert Lea house last December, has been been acquitted of felony first degree assault.

Logan Michael Netzer was charged with intentionally throwing an ignitable liquid on the victim, Kristin Anderson, who sustained third-degree burns to her hands, as well as burns on other portions of her body.

The jury went into deliberations late Thursday morning and came back with the verdict just a few hours later.

The incident took place on Dec. 22, 2021 and resulted in the total loss of a home at 116 W. Seventh St. According to Minnesota State Fire Marshal Investigator Ron Rahman, evidence at the scene was consistent with someone throwing an ignitable liquid on someone laying on the eastern portion of the couch in the room and then starting that person on fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Albert Lea Tribune as more information becomes available.

