Breaking news: Abilene man arrested after evading police

On Monday, an Abilene man attempted to escape police custody but was quickly detained after a brief foot chase.

After questioning from Abilene Police Department detectives, Kasey Allen Rogers, 21, attempted to get away while officers were in the process of transporting him to jail. Rogers was initially charged with Burglary of Habitation, involving sexual assaults that allegedly occurred over the past weekend.

According to the Abilene Police Department, Rogers ran into a nearby abandoned building in the 300 block of South Pioneer Drive. Officers caught him and took him into back into custody.

As a result of the chase, Rogers suffered a cut to his leg and required medical treatment before being transported to the Taylor County Jail.

The Taylor County Criminal District Attorney subsequently added a charge of one count of Third-Degree Felony Escape While Arrested and two counts of First-Degree Felony Burglary of Habitation, relating to the weekend incidents.

According to court documents relating to the the alleged incidents that led to Rogers’ initial arrest, an Abilene woman awoke Sunday to a noise in her living room in the Park Ridge Place Apartments. She saw an unknown man in her apartment who attempted to sexually assault before she shoved him and fled the apartment. The suspect is also accused of stealing the woman’s iPhone and it was later found at the Willow Crest apartment complex.

Twenty minutes later, the Abilene Police responded to a similar call about an alleged burglary and sexual assault. Another woman, living in the Willow Crest apartment complex, told officers that she awoke to a man standing in her bedroom. She accused the suspect of sexual assault, in addition to the theft of her phone, TV, and credit cards.

Just after the break-in, the woman tracked that someone had used her cash app. The suspect allegedly changed the phone number on her cash app to a phone number belonging to Rogers. Additionally, the police department was able to pull surveillance video from a nearby Allsup's and a Walmart. In the footage, it appears to be Rogers using the woman’s food stamp card at both locations.

According to court documents, Rogers lives at the Willow Creek Apartments with his girlfriend. This is also not the first time Rogers has evaded arrest. Criminal records indicate that he has previous counts of evading arrest. On April 12, Rogers pled guilty to “class A escape while arrested or confined.” He was subsequently sentenced to 365 days of probation.

If convicted for the current charges, Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner said Rogers could face two set amounts of jail time. If he is convicted of evading arrest, which is a third-degree felony, Rogers could face 2-10 years in jail. If Rogers is also convicted of burglary (with intent to commit a felony) in the first degree, he could face another 5-99 years in jail. According to Joiner, the charge of burglary in the first degree covers the accused crime of burglary, in addition to the accused crime of sexual assault.

The assistant DA remarked that Rogers is currently being held on both bonds, totaling $1 million. If he remains behind bars and does not make bail, the District Attorney's Office has 90 days from the date of his arrest to indict him.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man accused of burglary, sexual assault, and evasion caught by police