UPDATE: One dead, 6-year-old missing following incident on Merrimack River

Boston 25 News Staff
·1 min read

A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday.

“A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.

Officials believe the mother entered the water to rescue her children. At the same time, a nearby boat also assisted. Officials say the mother was able to get her 7-year-old daughter into the assisting boat, but was not able to pull herself up.

“The mother went underwater and was not able to resurface. Rescuers located the mother and were able to bring her out of the water,” officials said. The mother was not breathing when she was pulled out of the water, so “CPR was administered by rescuers on scene.”

The mother was taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to fire officials.

“At this time, rescuers are actively searching for a missing six-year-old boy. The search operation is active and ongoing and involves mutual aid resources from throughout the region,” according to fire officials.

Officials say the boy is the only member of the family unaccounted for at this time.

At least 12 local agencies along with the Massachusetts State Police and United States Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

