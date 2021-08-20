Breaking News: Friday morning police standoff ends in arrest

Aug. 20—One suspect was taken into custody after a Friday morning police standoff in Southeast Austin.

An investigator with the Mower County Sheriffs Department gets his rifle out at the seen of a standoff Friday morning at Whittier Place. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com

The police scanner indicated law enforcement were seeking a suspect before 9:30 a.m. at Whittier Place on Third Avenue Southeast. After roughly an hour-long standoff in the 400 block of town homes, three individuals including at least one child exited the residence, after which the suspect exited.

A vehicle was towed away from the scene; however, it has not been confirmed if it was related to the incident.

