BREAKING NEWS HEADLINE

Daytona police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach for a reported shooting just after 1 p.m.

See map of location below:

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

