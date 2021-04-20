Breaking news: Jury reaches verdict in trial of Derek Chauvin

Katrina Pross, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·3 min read
Apr. 20—The jury in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has reached a verdict. The verdict will be read sometime between 3:30 and 4 p.m. once the jury returns to the courtroom.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest outside the Cup Foods corner store at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis. Floyd was arrested after he allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes from the convenience store. The incident, captured on cellphone video, has drawn international attention.

Residents of the Twin Cities — as well as the nation — await the verdict in the landmark case, which has forced a reckoning on issues of race and policing.

Extra security, including police and National Guard, are deployed around the Twin Cities to guard against potential unrest.

Adding to tensions, 20-year-old Daunte Wright, who was Black, was shot and killed on April 11 by a white Brooklyn Center police officer, sparking more protests and arrests.

THE CHARGES AGAINST DEREK CHAUVIN

To prove second-degree murder, the prosecution has to prove Chauvin committed an underlying felony, in this case third-degree assault, which was a substantial factor in Floyd's death.

For third-degree murder, the prosecution must prove Chauvin acted recklessly, causing the death of Floyd by "perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life," according to the Minnesota statute.

The second-degree manslaughter charge requires the prosecution to show Chauvin was negligent, creating "an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm," the Minnesota statute says.

Each count carries a separate maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder, and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. But under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, for a person with no criminal history, each murder charge carries a presumptive sentence of 12 and a half years in prison, while manslaughter has a presumptive sentence of four years.

If Chauvin is convicted of multiple charges, he will only be sentenced for the highest charge.

MORE: Explainer: What are charges against Derek Chauvin in death of George Floyd?

AGGRAVATED SENTENCE, SENTENCING

Meanwhile, the state has motioned to seek an aggravated sentence against Chauvin. Chauvin waived his right for the jury to determine if there are aggravating factors if he is convicted, and instead asked Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill to decide if these factors exist. One example of an aggravating factor is if minors witnessed the crime.

If Chauvin is convicted, Cahill could have him arrested immediately and taken into custody pending his sentencing. Chauvin has been released on bond since last October.

The third-degree murder charge carries some risk, legal experts say. Mohamed Noor, another former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Noor petitioned his third-degree murder conviction to the Minnesota Supreme Court, arguing that because his actions were only directed at Damond, he can't be convicted of the charge. The Minnesota Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments for Noor's case, which will take place later this year.

If Noor's conviction is overturned and Chauvin in convicted of third-degree murder, Chauvin's conviction could also be overturned for that charge, legal experts say.

The three other former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, will face a separate trial that is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 23.

