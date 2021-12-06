BREAKING NEWS: Man dies after shooting in Lawrence

Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·1 min read

Dec. 6—LAWRENCE — A 21-year-old man has died after he was shot Sunday night on Crosby Street, police said.

Police received reports of shots fired in the Crosby Street area about 8 p.m.

The victim, who was found in the area, was shot in the chest, according to first responders.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians from Lawrence General Hospital took the man by ambulance to the emergency room "where he succumbed to his injuries," according to Lawrence police.

The man was not identified by police Sunday night.

The shooting is not believed to be a random act, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Lawrence police detectives and state troopers assigned to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

