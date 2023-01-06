BREAKING NEWS: Man found shot to death at apartment complex in Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Friday morning.

9 a.m. update:

Deputies said they are investigating a deadly shooting at the Seabrook apartment complex in east Orange County.

Officials said they were called to one of the apartment buildings for reports of gunfire and found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Deputies have not identified the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Original report:

Several Orange County deputies responded to an active crime scene at an apartment complex Friday morning.

Deputies were called around 6:50 a.m. to the Seabrook apartments on Terry Brook Drive near Semoran Boulevard.

Photos: Several Orange County deputies respond to crime scene at apartment complex

Several police cruisers and deputies were seen at the apartments as crime scene tape was placed around one of the apartment buildings.

Read: Police: ‘Multiple people’ injured in shooting outside Miami-area restaurant

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots before deputies arrived.

Read: Police: Brevard County man may have lived with mother’s dead body for weeks

Orange County deputies have not released any details about the incident.

Read: Girl, 15, accused of shooting at deputies rejects 20-year plea deal

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.