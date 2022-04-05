BREAKING NEWS: Medford Police Officer jumps into water, rescues teen

A Medford Police officer jumped into the Mystic River, and pulled a teen from the water, Monday night.

Police responded to Ship Avenue for reports of a person in the water, shortly before 9:40 p.m.

“One of the Medford officers observed a person floating in the middle of the river” according to a release issued by the Medford Police. “That officer jumped into the water to pull the person to safety” the release goes on to say.

Other Medford officers assisted the officer that jumped in, and helped bring the person to the bank of the river.

“The person that was pulled from the water was breathing, but in a semi-conscious state.” according to officials.

Police have only identified the individual as a white male in his late teens.

The person was taken to Mass General Brigham as a result.

The victim’s family has been notified. Police are not releasing the identity of the teen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

