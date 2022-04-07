BREAKING NEWS: Officials investigating fatal shooting outside Medford courthouse
Officials are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside the Cambridge District Court house, located in Medford.
The shooting took place just before 5 p.m. according to the Middlesex District Attorney.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that the parties involved, two adult males, were known to each other” according to the DA.
A suspect is in custody, according to the DA.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW