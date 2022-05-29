Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Olive Garden parking lot near Mall at Millenia

A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in an Olive Garden parking lot in Orlando.

9:15 p.m. update:

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said a man has died after an officer-involved shooting near the Mall at Millenia.

Rolon said a man in his 20s was acting erratically and was escorted by an officer from the Neiman Marcus store at the mall.

Police said the man drew a gun and shots were fired outside of the Neiman Marcus before the man ran from the officer.

A foot pursuit started, and the man ran to an Olive Garden restaurant across the street from the mall, police said.

Rolon said another officer caught up with the man, and another shooting happened in the parking lot of the Olive Garden.

Officers said it is unclear if the man was shot by the officer or if he shot himself during the exchange of gunfire.

Watch Chief Orlando Rolon talk about the officer-involved shooting:

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard for all officer-involved shootings.

Original report:

Orlando police said an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happed near the Mall at Millenia on Millenia Boulevard and Conroy Road.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

NOW: We are currently working an Officer-Involved Shooting in the area of Millenia Blvd. & Conroy Rd.



No threats to the public. The roads in the area are shut down. Please use alternate routes.



Roads in the area are shut down and drivers are asked to use alternative routes.

