UPDATE: Police investigating deadly shooting in Boston

Police are investigating deadly shooting that took place before 6 p.m. Monday, in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

The shooting took place in the area of 27 Keegan Street, which is by Orchard Park.

The victim later died from injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Boston Police.

Sky25 flew over the scene shortly after police arrived. In the video, officers can be seen blocking off a large area of Keegan Street. It also appears police are investigating an area of Orchard Park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW