Breaking News: Petersburg City School Board names acting Superintendent

Dr. Julius Hamlin

Petersburg City Public School Board met, voted, and approved the hiring of their new acting Superintendent, Dr. Julius Hamlin after approving the resignation of Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin.

"We hate doing it [accepting resignations", but we have to do it," said School Board Chairman Kenneth Pritchett.

Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin took the helm as Superintendent in 2019 and her last day will be May 31 before returning to North Carolina for another position. Hamlin was previously the Deputy Superintendent and was the Associate Director of School Quality for the Virginia Department of Education. He was officially brought on in fall of 2021. Hamlin works closely with the school board on a variety of issues to help improve the students' experience and the buildings for PCPS, especially working to replace the new football field at the high school.

"The board members are impressed with the leadership skills he provides daily in his current role as Deputy Superintendent. His leadership abilities continue to be shown while overseeing many departments to warrant alignment and achievement of strategic plan objectives and goals," the School Board said.

According to a statement from the Petersburg School Board, Hamlin's experiences in school divisions and in the Virginia Department of Education, allowed him to work with schools to improve their status and remove them from their Memorandum of Understanding or MOU. Since Petersburg is under a current MOU, there is hope that Hamlin can help get Petersburg removed from it and help schools seek accreditation.

Hamlin's official start as acting Superintendent of PCPS will begin on June 1 and end on Aug. 31.

Petersburg City Public School Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin (right) and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Julius Hamlin (left)

Zoe Collins Rath (she/her/hers) is a sports and education reporter for the Progress- Index. For times email her at ZCollinsRath@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @zoe_jordan99.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Breaking News: Petersburg City School Board names acting Superintendent