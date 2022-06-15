BREAKING NEWS: Police investigating Dorchester shooting

A person was shot in the area of Melville Ave. shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday. Melville Ave is located in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The shooting victim suffered “serious, life-threatening injuries” according to Boston Police.

A crime scene has been set up in the area of the shooting while police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

