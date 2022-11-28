Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 1 man in Riverside

Riverside police are investigating a “suspicious death” after one man was found dead late Sunday afternoon.

>>At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Springfield

Crews responded to the area of Dundee Circle and Bayside Drive near Spinning Road around 5:30 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Police had received a call about a welfare check and when they made entry into the residence, officers found a male deceased.

“There was no forced entry,” Major Angela Jackson of Riverside Police told News Center 7. “A lot of friends are saying they could not contact him for most of the day and it’s unusual and that’s why we were sent over here.”

The man’s death has been labeled “suspicious” at this time. Next of kin has not yet been identified.

Riverside police is investigating what happened and being assisted by Ohio BCI’s Crime Scene Unit, a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

“We are reviewing video from surrounding houses and Ring Doorbell cameras to see if we can get anywhere,” Jackson said. “We don’t know exactly what happened.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

>>At least 1 person hospitalized following accident in Vandalia

News Center 7 spoke with Riverside dispatch earlier Sunday evening and they confirm crews were on scene on reports of someone not breathing.

Viewers contacted our newsroom and reported multiple police cars on scene with crime scene tape up.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.