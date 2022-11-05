BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled

Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week.

“Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday.

Police have been looking for the vehicle since November 2nd, following a hit-and-run crash that took place on Great Road, that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital.

Teen boy hospitalized in coma as Acton police search for hit-and-run driver who struck him

That teen, Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in a coma, according to his family.

Police say the investigation into the hit-and-run “remains active and ongoing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

