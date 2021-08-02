Breaking News: Saturday shooting victim identified

Aug. 2—The Austin Police Department has released the identity of a woman who died after being shot Saturday morning.

According to Austin Police Chief David McKichan, the victim was 20-year-old Tyesha Tahne Gills of Austin.

Austin police officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 a.m. on July 31 about a woman who had been shot inside a residence on the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest. Responding officers and EMS personnel provided aid to Gills at the scene and she was then transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin, where she later died. Gills was then taken to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office in Rochester.

Investigators do not believe this was a random incident and do not consider there to be an ongoing danger to the public. McKichan did not indicate if police had a suspect.

Additional information will be provided as the investigation progresses.