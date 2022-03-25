Mass. senators reject proposal to suspend gas tax

Massachusetts senators Thursday rejected a proposal to suspend the state’s 24-cent gas tax through Labor Day.

Sen. Adam Hinds (D-Pittsfield) said he voted against the measure in part because he believes oil distributers and suppliers would benefit from a tax suspension more than consumers would.

“I’m personally not convinced the price at the pump would go down if we took this step. We’ve seen even when the cost of crude oil goes down by the barrel, the price at the pump does not,” Hinds told Boston 25 News by Zoom Thursday. “So, I think, instead we’re concerned this is a source of revenue that we need for our transportation investments.”

Hinds said his constituents want more investment in roads and bridges, and needing to find other sources of funding could negatively affect the state’s bond rating.

Republicans in the Senate had pushed for a pause on the tax in an effort to lessen the pain for drivers, as gas prices soar following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This is not the government’s money. This is the people’s money,” said Sen. Ryan Fattman (R-Sutton) outside the Statehouse Wednesday. “They earn it, and they pay it up this way. It’s time, for a short period of time, for us to give that back and provide relief.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Massachusetts this month peaked at $4.36. By Thursday, the state average settled around $4.25.

“It’s a challenge. It’s a significant investment to fill your car up. But it’s also – I don’t have a choice,” said Connie Shulkin-O’Brien, who commutes a long distance for work. “I did hear the lawmakers’ concerns that it would impact other things down the road, projects that are planned, infrastructure. So, it’s like being between a rock and a hard place.”

Other drivers told Boston 25 News they are unhappy with Thursday’s vote.

“A little disappointed,” said Sean McNamara. “It would help out the consumer, because prices are high. People got to make a living, got to feed the family. Some people are paying up to $100 for a full tank of gas. It’s a lot of money.”

