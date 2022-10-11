Solana-Based Decentralized Finance Platform Mango Hit by Potential $100 Million Exploit

Mango, a decentralized finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, appears to have been exploited for over $100 million.

The exploit was initially reported on Twitter by blockchain auditors OtterSec, who say “the attacker was able to manipulate their Mango collateral.”

“The [MGNO] governance token was valued for far more than it should be,” OtterSec’s Robert Chen told CoinDesk. “With that, [the attacker] was able to take out large loans against it and then drain Mango's [liquidity] pools. It's like a lending-borrowing race: if you have overvalued collateral, you can then borrow against that collateral, and that's what they did.”

According to Chen, it remains unclear how, exactly, the suspected attacker managed to inflate MNGO’s value in the eyes of the Mango protocol, though there are already several theories floating around on Twitter suggesting how the heist could’ve been pulled off.

The drained funds remained, at press time, on the Solana blockchain. In similar cases, centralized exchanges like Coinbase, Binance and Kraken – the only entities with enough liquidity for someone to cash out amounts this large – have blacklisted offending addresses.

Mango, for its part, is urging users not to "deposit into Mango until the situation is more clear."

Please don't deposit into Mango until the situation is more clear. To the hacker / trader, please contact blockworks@protonmail.com to discuss a bug bounty. — Mango (@mangomarkets) October 11, 2022

Mango is a decentralized crypto exchange on the Solana blockchain that offers users the ability to make spot trades and loans. Mango's MNGO token was down over 42% in the past 24 hours amid fears that the platform may have been exploited, according to price data from CoinMarketCap.

CoinDesk has reached out to Mango for comment.

Tuesday's exploit was the second major decentralized finance attack in less than a week, coming hot on the heels of an $80 million hack last week of Binance’s BNB blockchain.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

