Breaking news: State will not upgrade manslaughter charge in AJ Owens shooting case

The State Attorney's Office has decided not to upgrade the manslaughter with a firearm charge against Susan Louise Lorincz for the fatal shooting of Ajike "AJ" Shantrell Owens.

Prosecutors realize the decision will not be popular. Many people in the community have called for an upgrade to second-degree murder.

State Attorney Bill Gladson said: "While some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law."

Gladson continued: "In order to prove the crime of second-degree murder, the state must prove beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt the existence of a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing.

"Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing. As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder," he said.

Lorincz also faces one count of assault. If convicted of both charges, she could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

Angry callers

The 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office covers Marion, Sumter, Lake, Citrus and Hernando counties. It has been flooded with telephone calls from people upset that Lorincz, 58, was being held on only a manslaughter charge. They have demanded that prosecutors charge Lorincz with second-degree murder.

Tempers have flared. On Friday, law enforcement officials in Alachua County arrested Regina A. Pines of Gainesville on a charge of corruption by threat against a public servant and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Pines, 31, is accused of calling the Ocala state attorney's office and threatening to shoot Gladson.

Pines made her first appearance in front of a judge on Saturday. Court records show she was released from jail the same day after posting a $2,000 bond. Pines' next court date is in July.

Upgrade the charge?

Members of the community were upset that law enforcement officials did not immediately arrested Lorincz on June 2, the night of the shooting.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials said Lorincz could not be arrested at the time of the shooting because, by law, they first had to prove her actions were not justified under Florida's stand your ground doctrine.

Once detectives concluded their initial investigation, Lorincz was arrested on the manslaughter charge on June 6.

Community members and civil rights leaders felt it took to long before Lorincz's arrest, and the charges weren't sufficiently severe. There have been protests, rallies, prayer vigils and calls for the SAO to up the charge against Lorincz.

Protestors even marched to Gladson's office demanding answers. Gladson came outside and spoke to the protesters.

At Owens' funeral, attended by approximately 1,000 on June 12, the Rev. Al Sharpton gave the eulogy. Noted civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and Ocala native Anthony D. Edwards, another lawyer, are representing the Owens family.

Lorincz's next court hearing is her arraignment, slated for July. At that time, Lorincz's charge will be officially announced. As of Monday, Lorincz remained locked up at the county jail with bail set at $154,000.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Robert Hodges. Assistant State Attorneys Rich Buxman and Adam Smith will be prosecutors.

The death of Owens

Owens, a single mother of three sons and a daughter, ages 3-12, was shot and killed in her Ocala neighborhood of Quail Run located off County Road 475A by her neighbor, Lorincz.

Lorincz, who is white, is accused of yelling at Owens' children, using racial slurs, and throwing skates at them. They told their mother. Owens, who was Black, went to confront her neighbor at her home. Lorincz fired a gun through the closed front door, striking Owens in the chest. Her children witnessed the shooting. Owens later died at a local hospital. She was 35.

Lorincz told detectives the shooting was self-defense.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more community reactions throughout the day

