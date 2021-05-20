BREAKING NEWS: State Rep. Derek Lewis found 'not guilty' in DUI trial

Jarrod Mills, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·5 min read
May 20—LONDON — After more than a year following his arrest, a jury found Representative Derek Lewis of the 90th district not guilty for operating a motor vehicle under the influence at the conclusion of his trial in Laurel County District Court Wednesday.

"I expected it quite frankly. From the outset, we maintained his innocence," Lewis's attorney, Conrad Cessna, told the Times-Tribune. "I felt the evidence that was presented today was in line with the verdict. I don't think the Commonwealth's burden was met, and I think the jury saw that and returned an appropriate verdict."

Lewis was arrested on Hatcher Road by Sergeant (then deputy) Gary Mehler and Sgt. John Inman during the overnight hours of April 16, 2020, after his truck was found in a ditch pinned against a split-rail fence. Lewis was traveling back from Frankfort, as the last day of the 2020 state legislative session had ended just hours before.

Sgt. Mehler was the Commonwealth's — represented by Assistant Laurel County Attorney Bruce Bentley — first witness called to open their case.

In his testimony, Mehler said he and Inman were sent to Hatcher Road on an unrelated disorderly conduct call in which someone had attempted to enter a home, and was yelling at residents from the street. However, while traveling down Hatcher Road, Mehler first came upon Lewis's truck. The location of the wreck occurred a little more than half a mile from where Lewis lives, and even less of a distance from where the original call came from.

Mehler was asked by both Bentley and Cessna why he and Inman stopped at the scene of the single vehicle wreck rather than continue to the original call. Mehler said that when he came into contact with Lewis, he was now the Sergeant's primary concern, and that he wanted to make sure anybody involved with the wreck was alright.

During Cessna's cross examination of Mehler, he testified that he did not find any bottles, cans, or any other containers containing alcohol. He also denied having any knowledge of any calls or complaints of erratic driving by a vehicle matching the description of Lewis's truck.

Mehler testified that on observing Lewis he could see that his eyes were bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol, and that Lewis was so unsteady on his feet, Mehler could "literally remember him almost falling backwards into the truck."

Mehler said that he asked Lewis on multiple occasions to submit to various field sobriety tests, but that Lewis refused. This was all included in Mehler's arrest citation, along with the fact that Lewis repeatedly demanded that Mehler and Inman call Laurel County Sheriff John Root.

Mehler testified that when he exited his patrol vehicle, Lewis exited his truck from the driver's side. However, while filling out his arrest citation, Mehler wrote Lewis had exited from the passenger's side. He excused this as a typo and said he was filling out the citation with Lewis acting belligerent in the back of his cruiser. Cessna argued that this wasn't a typo, but rather an omission.

Cessna highlighted this mistake throughout the trial along with other omissions from the arrest citation. For example, in his testimony, Mehler said while he was investigating the scene, Lewis told him that he had wrecked because he was "messing with his phone." This was never mentioned in the arrest citation.

That fact was later corroborated by Brittany Lewis's testimony, who said she had texted her husband around that time. She said she watched a live-stream of the session, and that her husband called her as he was leaving Frankfort after the last day of the session had ended at around 11:30 p.m. She said it took about an hour and 45 minutes to drive from Frankfort to their home in London, and that she texted him around that time to let him know she had turned off the family's security system.

The citation also omitted the facts that Brittany Lewis later drove to the scene from her house, Derek Lewis had contacted a privately-owned tow truck to remove his truck from the ditch which was ultimately turned away, and that Lewis himself had called Sheriff Root.

Cessna pointed out that instead of having those facts in the citation, it instead consisted of things like Lewis insisting the officers call Root, and that Lewis cursed at officers.

"What kind of idiot would be drunk and call the sheriff," Cessna rhetorically asked during his closing arguments. "He called the sheriff for a reason. He wanted the sheriff's help," he continued, before adding, "Could be that he didn't like the way the investigation was going, that's why he wanted to call John Root."

In his closing arguments, Cessna said the Commonwealth had failed to meet the burden of proof needed to convict his client. He said they had proved that Lewis was angry, upset, and "frankly disrespectful" to the officers on scene.

"He provided you with the things he observed," Cessna said in reference to Mehler's description of Lewis's appearance. "Did he provide you with anything from an investigative standpoint other than that," he asked.

In the end, it took the six-person jury just under 30 minutes to acquit Lewis of his charge.

Lewis posted a statement to Facebook after the conclusion to the trial. It said, "After waiting over a year to go to trial due to circumstances beyond my control, today I was found innocent by a jury of my peers. I appreciate the men and women of the jury for giving careful consideration to the facts of this case, as well as to my family and friends for standing by me during this extremely difficult time. Today's verdict is a reminder that we still live in the greatest nation on earth, and that truth can and will prevail. I look forward to putting this behind me and continuing my work on behalf of the people of Clay, Leslie, and Laurel counties. I especially want to thank Conrad Cessna for his legal counsel and guidance through this process."

