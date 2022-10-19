Breaking off diplomatic ties with Iran won't prevent talks on compensation for downed Ukrainian Boeing, Kuleba

A UIA Boeing was shot down by the Iranian military near Tehran in January 2020

Speaking at talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kyiv, Kuleba said an international coalition was pursing compensation for the shooting down of the plane.

"Possible break off of diplomatic ties will not hinder negotiations on compensation for the plane of Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), which was shot down near Tehran,” Kuleba said.

“There is an international coalition that pursues a certain policy in this regard. We also continue to pursue it. The day will come when Iran will be held accountable for its actions.”

A Ukrainian Boeing airliner was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shortly after takeoff in Jan., 2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew aboard.

Iranian authorities initially denied being responsible for the aircraft's destruction, but later it was revealed it had been struck by two surface-to-air missiles. No compensation was received by Ukraine. Moreover, Iran is now supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine by supplying kamikaze drones in its war against Ukraine.

Read also: Rada condemns Iran for supplying Russia with weapons and supporting it in war against Ukraine

The Kremlin regime uses the Iranian-made suicide drones in attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilians.

Read also: EU has evidence of Iran providing Russia with suicide drones to attack Ukraine

About one-third of Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged in the aftermath of the Russian mass missile and drone strikes. The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry has initiated the breaking off of diplomatic ties with Teheran, calling on Western countries to impose additional sanctions against it.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine