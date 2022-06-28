CMPD officer shot in leg in NoDa, police say

An officer was shot early Tuesday morning in the NoDa neighborhood of Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The officer was shot in the leg after police responded to a disturbance at a restaurant on East 36th Street near North Davidson Street in NoDa, according to CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Police on the scene confirmed to Channel 9 that an officer was shot around 2:30 a.m. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Jennings said the preliminary investigation indicated that officers did not return gunfire during the shooting.

A large police presence could be seen in the area near the Blind Pig restaurant where police were called and several blocks remained closed as officers investigated.

After 4:30 a.m., CMPD said North Davidson Street was closed from 34th Street to Mercury Street and 36th Street was closed between North Tryon Street and North Alexander Street. They were asking the public to avoid the area.

Police told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura there may be a safety threat in the area, because the suspect is not in custody.

“We’re still looking for who the suspect might be and still investigating this case and its very early on in the investigation, but my hope is that we would be able to hold the shooter accountable for shooting our officer,” Jennings said.

MEDIC said it did not take anyone from the scene and referred any additional questions to CMPD.

