BREAKING: Oklahoma conducts first execution in nearly seven years

Oct. 28—Oklahoma prison officials announced John Marion Grant was executed. Grant's time of death was 4:21 p.m.

This is a developing story — A U.S. Supreme Court order today lifted a stay on Oklahoma's first execution in nearly seven years. The execution is set for 4 p.m. today.

"The application to vacate the stays of execution entered by the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on October 27, 2021, presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court, is granted," the order states.

John Marion Grant, 60, is set for lethal injection at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and would become the state's first execution since January 2015 when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.

A three-judge U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday stayed executions for Grant and Julius Jones before Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor appealed the decision to America's top court that night.

Associate Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented the order to vacate the stays.

The Supreme Court order Thursday also lifts the stay on Jones' execution, which is set for Nov. 18. Jones — whose case gained national notoriety and supporters — is set to appear before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday for a clemency hearing.

Oklahoma's parole board previously recommend his death sentenced be commuted before Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the recommendation. If the parole board recommends clemency, the governor could grant it and remove him from death row.

America is divided into 13 federal judicial circuits with each Supreme Court Justice assigned to at least one circuit. Justice Neil Gorsuch is assigned to the 10 Circuit, which includes Oklahoma, but "took no part in the consideration or decision" of the application.

Attorneys for Oklahoma death row inmates appealed a federal district judge's ruling earlier this week that allowed the state to move forward with its first executions since a series of problematic ones led to a moratorium.

A federal appellate panel voted 2-1 Wednesday to grant a motion for a stay of executions for Grant and Jones.

Death row inmates said Oklahoma's lethal injection protocols raises direct challenges to the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment.

Oklahoma uses midazolam to first render the inmate unconscious, then vecuronium bromide as a muscle relaxant, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.

Judges wrote the challenge must show the state's execution method presents "a substantial risk of severe pain," and they must show substantial risk compared to other methods.

Appellate judges wrote prisoners complied with the second prong and the first prong is set to be decided in a federal district court trial on Feb. 28, 2022.

Judge Stephen Friot, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, denied a motion for preliminary injunction on Monday allowing the state to move forward with its executions scheduled through March.

Grant, 60, was convicted for the 1998 killing of a prison cafeteria worker and would be the state's first since January 2015 when a series of controversies led to a moratorium.

Clayton Lockett, convicted in 2000 of murder and several other charges, was deemed unconscious before it took 43 minutes for him to die during his April 24, 2014 lethal injection. A state investigation later found an IV was not properly monitored in Lockett's thigh, but not before Oklahoma's three-drug lethal injection cocktail came under scrutiny.

Oklahoma came under fire against in the lethal injection of Charles Warner, who was convicted in the rape and murder of an infant, after it was later discovered the state used potassium acetate instead of potassium chloride — which wasn't approved in protocols at that time.

A grand jury found Oklahoma's then-general counsel, Steve Mullins, told prison officials to continue with death row inmate Richard Glossip's execution using the same unapproved mixture before then-Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin issued a stay in the last 30 minutes.

State officials announced in February 2020 lethal injections would resume using the same three-drug combination it used in Lockett's 2014 execution.

Oklahoma has executed about 192 men and women from 1915 to 2015, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

