BREAKING: One sent to hospital with gunshot wound

Jun. 3—One individual was sent to the hospital Saturday morning after suffering injuries from a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue NW at around 10:20 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Once on scene, law enforcement discovered the victim had been shot and after treating the person at the scene, transported them to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Austin.

It is unknown at the time if the victim was a male or female, and their current condition. An Austin Police Department detective at the scene indicated that they were looking for known people of interest related to the case, but declined to say anymore other than to add that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had been alerted to the shooting.

It was unknown whether the BCA would investigate, however.

The detective also indicated that there was no immediate threat to the public.

The Mower County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance and Austin Fire Department all responded.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.