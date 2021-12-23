BREAKING: Over 100 vehicles involved in 'massive' pileup amid icy weather

A massive pileup unfolded on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin around 5:45 a.m. CST on Thursday, shutting down the highway before the Thursday morning commute.

Over 100 vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, which occurred in west-central Wisconsin south of Eau Claire, Fox9 said.

"PLEASE AVOID Interstate 94," Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Thursday morning. "There is a massive crash involving many vehicles in both directions Northfield to Osseo and Osseo to Northfield. Emergency vehicles need to be able to get to the scene."

Miraculously, there were no injuries or fatalities, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

"Freezing rain caused icy / hazardous road conditions this morning," Wisconsin State Patrol said. Icy conditions were reported on other major roads across the region as well.

Weather radar around 6:45 a.m. CST Thursday showed a batch of wintry weather across central Wisconsin, including the area of the crash.

Weather radar across central Wisconsin showed sleet and freezing rain (pink and purple) around the time of Thursday's pileup. (AccuWeather)

Another batch of wintry weather is predicted to spread across northern Wisconsin early on Friday, which could lead to more icy roads for holiday travelers.

People that need to travel in wintry conditions should do so cautiously and allow for extra time to reach their destination.

