BREAKING: Person of interest in homicide case taken into custody

Jul. 18—A person of interest in a Tuesday afternoon homicide case has been taken into custody near McAlester, Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons said.

Simmons said Joey Whorton, 49, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. by Pittsburg County Sheriff's deputies near Krebs.

According to a MCSO media release Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to a residence at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Mill Street near Fort Gibson.

Simmons said deputies found the body of a white woman in the back yard. MCSO did not release the identity of the woman.

The media release stated Whorton was identified as a person of interest on the case and was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford F-250 flatbed pickup.

Simmons said Pittsburg County officers found the truck, then found Whorton. Simmons said Whorton was taken into custody on warrants of failure to pay.

He said MCSO is working to move the investigation forward before further action is taken. He said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation also is working on the case.