Man shot at apartment complex on Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot through the hip at Mayfair Village Apartments.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to crime scene investigators, the victim is in his 40s and was involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting. He was taken to a local hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Officers at the scene detained a person of interest, but JSO can’t confirm the relationship between that person and the victim.

Ambulances also arrived to take the person of interest to the hospital because the individual became uncomfortable.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and will update you as events unfold.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.