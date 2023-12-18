BREAKING: Pileup reported on I-94 in Michigan amid snow

A massive pileup occurred on Interstate 94 on Monday just west of Kalamazoo, Michigan, forcing the highway's eastbound lanes to be shut down amid lake-effect snow squalls.

Video from the scene showed snowy conditions with dozens of vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers, involved in the pileup.

It is unclear at this time if there were any serious injuries or fatalities due to the pileup.

Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in the area most of the day leading up to the accident. At one point, heavy snow limited the visibility in Kalamazoo to just one-quarter of a mile, with wind gusts frequently exceeding 20 mph.

People who were involved in the accident face potentially dangerous weather conditions with the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of only 14 degrees in Kalamazoo.

This is a breaking story. Continue to check back with AccuWeather for more news as the story develops.

