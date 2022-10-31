BREAKING: Police announce arrest in Delphi double murder case

Oct. 31—Indiana State Police are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. today at Delphi United Methodist Church to provide an update into the murders of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, on February 14, 2017.

"Today is not a day to celebrate," Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter said. But the arrest of Richard M. Allen on murder charges is "a major step" toward the conclusion of the investigation.

Allen, of Delphi, was arrested last Friday, Carter confirmed. He was charged with two counts of murder.

Carter said the investigation is not complete and no evidence in the case will be discussed.

Watch the press conference live above