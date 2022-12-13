BREAKING: Police investigating deadly shooting at Gwinnett Correctional Center

Gwinnett County police said they are investigating deadly shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. at the Gwinnett County Correctional Center on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive.

Police have not released details on the victim or what led up to the shooting.

We have a crew at the scene gathering the latest details. Stay with WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News for the latest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted investigators blocking off the parking lot of the center with crime scene tape.

The road is closed for the investigation. Gwinnett Online Campus across the street is on a soft lockdown, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools.

IN OTHER NEWS