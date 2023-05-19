UPDATE: Active threat at DMAX plant in Moraine is over, police sergeant says

UPDATE @ 11 p.m.: The active threat that involved a reporting shooting tonight at the DMAX plant in Moraine is over, Moraine police Sgt. Andrew Parish in a statement to media.

INITIAL REPORT

At least one person, and perhaps a second, have been shot in what is being called an active shooter incident at the DMAX Ltd. plant on Dryden Road in Moraine.

There are several law enforcement agencies and medical units on scene.

A person who answered a phone call from News Center 7 said, “we don’t know. We’re stuck in the lab,” when asked what was going on there and hung up.

DMAX Ltd. is a subsidiary of General Motors. LLC. that employs approximately 800. The 540,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and 44,000 square-foot administration building, where Duramax diesel engines are built, opened in 1999. Production began in 2000.

