BREAKING: Police investigation underway at hibachi grill in Clayton County
Police in Riverdale are conducting an investigation at a shopping center. The investigation is along Highway 138 near Lake Ridge Parkway in Riverdale.
Investigators have an area in front of American Wings & Hibachi taped off. The business is in between a Barber Shop and a Little Caesars Pizza.
Two windows of American Wings & Hibachi are shattered.
Multiple police cruisers are parked outside the businesses. A half-dozen police officers are on the scene.
A small crowd is gathered on the outside the police tape.
Channel 2 Action News is in contact with police to learn the nature of the investigation. Channel 2′s Tom Jones is also on the way to the scene to gather details and provide live updates on Channel 2.
Check back momentarily for additional information.
