BREAKING: Police, medic unit dispatched on report of a shooting in Huber Heights

Police and a medic unit are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive in Huber Heights.

The dispatch was made at approximately 5:08 p.m., according to Huber Heights police and fire dispatch.

No other details have been made available.

