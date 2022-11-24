BREAKING: Police, medic unit dispatched on report of a shooting in Huber Heights
Police and a medic unit are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive in Huber Heights.
The dispatch was made at approximately 5:08 p.m., according to Huber Heights police and fire dispatch.
No other details have been made available.
We have a crew en route. We will update this developing report as we learn more.