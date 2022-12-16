BREAKING: Police pursuing Clayton County 11-year-old’s disappearance as human trafficking case

Clayton County police said the disappearance of a 11-year-old will now be pursued as a human trafficking case.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones attended a news conference Friday where police say R’Kayla Briggs is believed to be in danger.

R’Kayla’s parents say the 11-year-old packed a bag and left home on Monday. She deleted her social media accounts and hasn’t answered the phone.

At first, her parents thought she was heading to Texas with a 22-year-old man. Investigators said Friday that she may be with a man or a woman still in Georgia.

“Bring her back. We are asking you to bring her back because we are not going to stop,” parent Kenicia Moss said.

Moss told Jones that she thinks her daughter met someone on Instagram.

“Parents, we encourage you. Check phones. Check internet. You never know,” she said.

Anyone with information about R’Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

