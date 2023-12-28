Breaking: Police on scene of stabbing incident near Hanover High School
York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech said police are on the scene of a stabbing incident in Hanover, at 950 E. Walnut St.
The scene is near Hanover High School in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Police were on the scene with guns drawn, and police K9 unit arrived at 11:39.
The first call was made at 10:10 a.m.
At least one person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Police on scene of stabbing incident near Hanover High School