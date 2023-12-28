Breaking: Police on scene of stabbing incident near Hanover High School

Harrison Jones and Lena Tzivekis, York Daily Record

York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech said police are on the scene of a stabbing incident in Hanover, at 950 E. Walnut St.

The scene is near Hanover High School in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Police were on the scene with guns drawn, and police K9 unit arrived at 11:39.

The first call was made at 10:10 a.m.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

