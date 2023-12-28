Breaking: Police on scene of stabbing incident near Hanover High School

York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech said police are on the scene of a stabbing incident in Hanover, at 950 E. Walnut St.

The scene is near Hanover High School in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Police were on the scene with guns drawn, and police K9 unit arrived at 11:39.

The first call was made at 10:10 a.m.

At least one person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

