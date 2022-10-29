UPDATE: 1 in jail after SWAT involved in standoff at residence in East Dayton

One man has been taken to jail after a regional SWAT team responded to the scene at an address in the 4500 block of Arcadia Boulevard Friday night on the report of a male who was making threats.

Officers were dispatched to that address, just off Russet Avenue, at about 8:20 p.m. and remained on scene at 11:30 p.m., according to a sergeant with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Photo by Brandon Lewis (WHIO)

Dispatch tells us a male left the house and was outside at 2:43 a.m. The standoff ended shortly after that and one person was put into custody and taken to jail.

Our crews on the scene reported Dayton Police using a loudspeaker to coax a suspect out of the building, saying, “Michael Thompson this is the Dayton Police department we need you to come to the front door with your hands up.”

Michael Thompson was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at 3:11 a.m. Saturday, according to the jail’s website.

Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability. His bail is set at $27,500.

