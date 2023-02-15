Breaking: New ruling on the mental health of Richland Fred Meyer murder suspect

A judge ruled that the accused Richland Fred Meyer shooter is competent to face murder charges.

Benton County Superior Court Judge Diana Ruff ruled that Aaron C. Kelly can understand and help his attorneys now that he has been taking his court-ordered medications for six months.

But she said Kelly’s defense team was close to proving that he still needs more treatment.

“He was close, but it did not tip the scale, did not prove by a preponderance of evidence that he is incompetent,” Ruff said. “I do believe at this time, he is capable of rationally assisting his legal counsel in the defense of his case.”

It’s been a year since Kelly allegedly shot and killed Justin Krumbah, an Instacart worker he didn’t know, and wounded a Fred Meyer employee.

On Tuesday, Krumbah’s relatives were smiling in the courtroom after Ruff’s decision.

Kelly is expected to enter pleas next week to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, and a trial date will be set.

‘Delusional beliefs’

Kelly was being treated at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake. Tuesday, he was in the courtroom in person for the first time in months. He didn’t speak when Ruff explained her decision.

Ruff’s ruling followed a four-hour hearing when defense attorneys tried to show that his delusions were interfering with their ability to communicate with him.

“The issue is that he obtains and contains these delusional beliefs that get in the way of him being able to accurately assess what his decision is and be able to accurately make an important decision,” said his attorney Karla Kane.

“He doesn’t even currently believe, because of his delusions, that someone died on this particular day,” she said.

Defense and prosecution experts testified that Kelly has improved since he was required in August to take medications, and that he would continue to improve if he stays on the prescriptions.

They also agreed that Kelly understood the proceedings and the roles of his attorneys, the prosecutors and the judge.

They differed on whether the lingering effects of his schizophrenia will hamper his ability to help his attorneys in his defense.

Fred Meyer shooting

Kelly is accused of walking into the Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way about 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2022. He had a brief conversation with Krumbah and shot him, according to investigators.

Kelly then shot and wounded store employee Mark Hill, 56, three times near the customer service desk, according to court documents.

Kelly stayed in the store for a few minutes before leaving and eventually emptying his bank account and heading out of town.

He was arrested 11 hours later driving on Interstate 90 near southwest of Spokane in Eastern Washington.

This story will be updated with more from Tuesday’s hearing.