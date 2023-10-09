BREAKING: Search and rescue underway for child missing in Orange Park

Clay County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for a missing child on Wells Road near the Orange Park Mall.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to detectives, deputies just got to the scene and are conducting a search and rescue in the area.

A description of the child is expected to come in shortly. Deputies are currently at the scene talking with family and witnesses.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

Read: Jacksonville resident visiting Israel describes devastation amid Israeli-Palestinian conflict

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.