BREAKING: Several people shot at Eastridge Mall

A Gastonia Police officer at the scene of a mass shooting at Eastridge Mall on Friday, June 10, 2022. Paramedics remove one of the injured in the background

Gastonia Police officers with guns drawn are swarming the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia after reports that three people have been shot.

The call came into police at 12:10 p.m. Friday, June 10.

First responders report at least two people have been shot.

GEMS removed two people in gurneys from the Food Court side of the mall.

Forty or more officers are on the scene, include special response teams.

The shooting apparently occurred outside the DMV office inside the mall near the mall's Food Court.

Police have blocked off the mall and shutting down the mall, asking people in the parking lot to leave the premises.

Check back for continuous updates.

Gastonia Police officers at the scene of a mass shooting at Eastridge Mall on Friday, June 10, 2022. Paramedics remove one of the injured in the background

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Reports: Several people shot at Gastonia's Eastridge Mall