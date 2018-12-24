BREAKING: Sicilian volcano Mount Etna spewing ash and lava on Christmas Eve

A new fissure formed on Mount Etna on Monday, spewing lava and an impressive ash plume by Christmas Eve, according to Reuters.

Unusually high levels of seismic activity were reported by the Mount Etna Observatory, part of Italy's National institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, since over the weekend.

A total of 130 tremors were recorded by midday on Christmas, even including a magnitude 4.0 earthquake, according to the Associate Press (AP).



Italy's Mount Etna spews the ash and smoke in Sicily, Italy December 24, 2018. (Image/Reuters)





On Christmas Eve, a massive plume of ash and smoke could be seen rising from the volcano. The activity prompted authorities to briefly close the nearby Catania-Fontanarossa Airport on Monday.

The airport has since reopened, but those with afternoon and evening flights out of the airport are urged to check with their airline, as future cancellations are possible, according to Il Mattino.

