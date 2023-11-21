BREAKING: Stabbing suspect taken into custody

Nov. 20—A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Monday morning stabbing on East Side Boulevard.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said Stevie McClain, 35, was arrested around noon Monday on the west side of town.

"We still don't have a motive or anything," she said.

Hamlin said police received a call at 8:45 a.m. Monday from a convenience store at the corner of East Side Boulevard and Gibson Street.

She said she had no information on the victim's name or age.

"The victim went straight to a Tulsa hospital, and we just now got the suspect," Hamlin said. "I know he's made it through surgery and that's the only information I have. We do have officers at the hospital."