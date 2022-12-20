BREAKING THE STIGMA: Dealing with grief during the holidays

The holidays are a time for gathering with loved ones. But many of us have experienced loss and may have mixed emotions about celebrating, or we may not feel like celebrating at all.

At 6 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News, we’ll hear from people who are dealing with grief and mental health professionals who offer guidance and resources for making it through the holidays.

