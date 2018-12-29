Strong earthquake rattles southeastern coast of Philippines

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines around midday Saturday, local time, prompting fears of a tsunami. However, no tsunami was reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially rated the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 before the rating was revised to 7.0.

The temblor struck 52 miles (84 km) to the southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines, with a depth of 37 miles (60 km), according to the USGS.



The location of the earthquake that struck off the coast of the Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Image/USGS)





The earthquake prompted fears of a tsunami shortly after it struck, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) stating that tsunami waves of less than 1 foot (0.3 meters) were possible along the coasts of Indonesia, Palau and the Philippines.

At 12:07 a.m. EST Saturday, the PTWC later stated that no tsunami waves were reported at any of the nearby sea-level gauges and that the tsunami threat had passed.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.

The region remains on high alert following a tsunami triggered by a volcanic landslide that killed over 400 people in Indonesia.

The Philippines are also enduring heavy rainfall from a tropical system, which will last through the weekend.