Strong earthquake rattles southeastern coast of Philippines

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the southeastern coast of the Philippines around midday Saturday, local time, prompting fears of a tsunami. However, no tsunami was reported.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) initially rated the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 before the rating was revised to 7.0.
The temblor struck 52 miles (84 km) to the southeast of Pondaguitan, Philippines, with a depth of 37 miles (60 km), according to the USGS.
The location of the earthquake that struck off the coast of the Philippines on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (Image/USGS)
The earthquake prompted fears of a tsunami shortly after it struck, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) stating that tsunami waves of less than 1 foot (0.3 meters) were possible along the coasts of Indonesia, Palau and the Philippines.
At 12:07 a.m. EST Saturday, the PTWC later stated that no tsunami waves were reported at any of the nearby sea-level gauges and that the tsunami threat had passed.
There have been no reports of damage or injuries at this time.
The region remains on high alert following a tsunami triggered by a volcanic landslide that killed over 400 people in Indonesia.
The Philippines are also enduring heavy rainfall from a tropical system, which will last through the weekend.