BREAKING: Suspect charged in death of 16-year-old

Oct. 5—A Muskogee man has been charged in the death of a 16-year-old on Sept. 7.

Terance Terelle Renfro, 20, appeared before Special Judge Robin Adair on Wednesday to have the charge of "murder in the first degree — deliberate intent" read to him.

According to court documents, Renfro was identified as a suspect in the death of Coriyon Brown, also of Muskogee, in the 4400 block of Hayes Street. In the affidavit filed in court records, Renfro admitted to authorities that he was present at the shooting.

A ballistic report used by authorities matched the bullets found at the scene to two guns recovered with a search warrant — a Keltech 9mm and a Baretta 9mm. Court records say that Renfro admitted to the guns being his.

The affidavit also says that Renfro told authorities that "another person of interest (tribal defendant) was also present at the time of the homicide."

Renfro is being held without bond at Muskogee County/City Detention Center. His next scheduled appearance in court is Oct. 12.